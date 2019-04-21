Modern Ghana logo

21.04.2019 NPP News

We Won't Succumb To Blind Criticisms From Opposition—Bawumia

Staff Writer
“We will leave no room for hypocrisy. We have not yet finished. There is more to be done but we don't want to listen to those who tell us that Free SHS is not good, teacher and nurses trainee allowance is not good, NABCO is not good. No! We are going to follow the vision of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that the government will not succumb to what he describes as blind criticisms from the opposition.

According to him, most of the criticisms were hypocritical.

He explained that his opponents were unable to do what they were supposed to do when they were in power and therefore doubted whether the NPP government would be able to  fulfil its promises .

He said this on Saturday when he joined several hundreds of youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kwahu in the Eastern Region for a health walk and a mini-rally.

The event was also used to launch the Eastern Regional youth wing of the party.

Other political figures who joined the walk were the NPP national youth organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, MP for Abetifi Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Nkawkaw Eric Kwakye Darfour, NPP National Organizer Sammi Awuku among others.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of the government's policies and programmes, especially the Free Senior High School programme.

He stressed that the importance of a skilled and educated populace to national development cannot be overemphasized.

