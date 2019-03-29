Future Of Ghana Forum: 2019, Year Of Return: From Talk To Action: "Contributing Our Skills & Time for Ghana’s Development..."

Recently, the President of Ghana formally announced the 2019 Diaspora theme for Ghana will be “Year of Return”; an initiative aimed to celebrate the resilience of African people, market Ghana as both a high-profile tourism and business destination in an effort to build stronger bonds between & encourage the African people in the Diaspora to visit and/or relocate.

Our forum, that took place on 28 March 2019, hosted an esteemed panel of speakers who have either secured jobs, volunteered or set up businesses in Ghana and the UK. We also had an informed Q&A discussion to explore the How, What and Why question by dissecting the theme into the following three topical question areas:



How do I find genuine volunteering or employment opportunities in Ghana? What are the benefits of volunteering or working in Ghana? - What’s the process? Why or should I return (visit) Ghana? - Is the hype genuine? If so why?

Hosted by Rt Hon Diane Abbott MP who made a special keynote address, the Forum saw the keynote speech from MS. AFUA GYASIWAA GAISIE, Head of Education Section at the Ghana High Commission UK & Ireland

Our dynamic panel discussion and audience Q&A featured Melissa Bediako: Groups & Events Manager at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City and Founder of GPUK Jewellery. Einstein Kofi Ntim: Managing Partner at the Africa Future Fund, Partner at Global Startup Ecosystem & Founder of Meventum series globally and Lexy Owusu Boahene, Managing Director of LX HR Solutions.

The event, titled 2019, Year of Return: From Talk to Action: "Contributing Our Skills & Time for Ghana’s Development..." attracted over 200 young professionals, entrepreneurs, members of Diaspora associations and Diaspora community leaders to address and discuss mutual challenges and look at best practice when volunteering and working in Ghana.