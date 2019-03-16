Afenyo-Markin, Jinapor & Eric Opoku Challenged

Am humbly appealing to Afenyo-Markin, Jinapor and the UTAG National President, Eric Opoku, to come out of their makeshift bunkers and engage me in a live televised debate on the current University of Education, Winneba (UEW), ‘Afenyo-Markin and associates inflicted harm’ brouhaha.

Afenyo-Markin, the sorrowful figure behind the disturbances at UEW, cowardly chickened out of a live Joy pm: Express head-to-head engagement with me. It was not surprising that the compromised UTAG National President, Eric Opoku, followed his alleged paymaster’s footsteps by also running away from the firepower of the son of the upright peasant farmer. The guys are running scared oooh!!

I am by this gesture, giving them the opportunity to redeem their lost dignity. Am ready for the above 3 musketeers, anytime anywhere, to put them to shame by making truth, prevail over falsehood.

UTAG National Executive met Afenyo-Markin on the night of Tuesday 12th March 2019, and on Wednesday morning, UTAG National disgracefully issued a press statement calling on the unfazed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni to resign. To resign for who to take over? These crooks are mentally sick!! Reasonable people suspect strongly that ill-gotten money changed hands on that faithful Tuesday night.

So Afenyo-Markin is a lawyer? This question is posed because, how come a lawyer doesn’t know that only Council can reinstate the said dismissed officials upon receipt of a petition? Or where is the Court order, ordering their reinstatement? Anyway, who is Afenyo-Markin to order the reinstatement of dismissed staff of UEW?

I will put these peddlers of falsehood to strict proof, by calling on them to provide the list of the 30 dismissed staff of UEW, since Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni took over as VC, on the live show.

I expect Afenyo-Markin to shed his cowardice and accept this simple call, and engage me. The appeal to me by Afenyo-Markin, through third parties to stop speaking to the media about the current UEW issues, is disrespectfully dismissed.

Blocking my publications on ghanaweb, only ended up sparing me on. Common criminals and thieves, can NEVER stop me! I have mentioned no names oooh, so anyone associating himself with the above statement, does so entirely at their own peril.

The calls placed to some media houses to stop airing my views, are in vain. Threats and intimidations against me, leads to only one result, and that is, more fire!! Sadly, am a Zongo guy myself, so the target list submitted to some Zongo guys in Winneba to hunt some of us down, are all actions in vain. I said my Friday prayers at the Zongo Mosque in Winneba on 15th March 2019, and was expecting a ‘fly’ to hover over my head, and the matter would have been settled there at once, without doubt.

I urge the above 3 guys, who all carry some long unending titles to their names, to do their titles a great honour, by shedding their cowardice and accept this humble and noble appeal.

I hope this time around, Eric Opoku, the sleeping UTAG National President, would wake up from his slumber, and think clearly on his feet, so that when I make references to UTAG UEW regarding their shameful, disgusting and disgraceful action of proceeding to the bank to plead for access to the UTAG UEW bank account, immediately following the Court of Appeal decision, instead of convening a meeting of the association’s members for engagement, he will not be swept away from his feet like a tsunami.

Am forwarding this message to some notable media houses, including joynews and starfm. Afenyo-Markin knows what am referring to.

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)