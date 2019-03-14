2019 Africa Climate Week To Focus On NDCs And Take Stock Of Continent’s Climate Action Plans

13 March 2019, Accra – Government officials, policy makers, public and private actors from across the world will gather from 18 to 22 March in Accra, Ghana for the 2019 Africa Climate Week (ACW 2019).

In Accra, representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the World Bank will join investors and other key stakeholders to discuss how to advance national climate action plans, also known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The event will showcase the role of future carbon markets in enhancing climate action towards the goal of sustainable development and seek to facilitate implementation of African countries’ NDCs under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and SDG 13 (climate action), among other Goals.

One of the highlights of ACW2019 will be Ghana’s NDC Investment Forum organized by the Government of Ghana and UNDP in collaboration with UNFCCC.

The aim of the two-day forum is to discuss how to crowd-in private sector investment for climate projects in Ghana that are financially viable, and to present potential projects to deliver the climate solutions that Ghana pledged in their NDCs.

Africa Climate Week will lay the groundwork for the upcoming UN Secretary-General’s Climate Summit scheduled to take place during the 73rd General Assembly in September 2019.

The Ghana’s NDC Investment Forum

When: Monday 18 March – Tuesday 19 March 2019

Where: Accra International Conference Centre

Specific press conference session at 14:00 – 15:15, Day 1, 18th March – Accelerating Private Sector Investment

Expected participants:

Prof. George Gyan Baffour, Minister of Planning, Government of Ghana

Patricia Appiagye, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI)

John Pwamang, Acting Executive Director of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Alhassan Andani, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana and President of the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB)

Dr. Arona Soumare, Principal Climate Change and Green Growth Officer, African Development Bank

Paul Stevers, CEO Think Renewables Group

Daniel Rossetto, Founder, Paris Climate Bond

Albert Touna Mama, Resident Representative, International Monetary Fund

Ibrahim Peghouma, Senior Regional Energy/Environment Officer for West Africa, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ghana

Gita Honwana Welch, Resident Representative, UNDP Ghana

