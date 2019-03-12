Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
Opinion | Mar 12, 2019

The Spent-Force Afenyo-Markin, Struggling To Remain Relevant

By Alhassan Salifu Bawah
The Spent-Force Afenyo-Markin, Struggling To Remain Relevant

Afenyo-Markin, a politician who appears irrelevant in Ghana’s politics, and who cannot construct a simple English sentence, or spell other persons names correctly, is now publicly announcing his shameful and pathetic grammar to the whole world. Just take a look at a recent post on the disgraced Afenyo-Markin’s Facebook Wall:

“Alhassan Bawa a lecturer at UEW”. My surname is spelt Bawah, NOT Bawa!

Contrast these 2 statements of the sorrowful Afenyo-Markin:

”Well I wonder why Afful Broni is refusing to write the articles himself. I know Bawa’s grammar is very poor”.

Contrast the above with; “When Bawa was writing articles against Avoke, was he sacked?”

In the first statement, the empty head Afenyo-Martin is claiming that “Bawa’s” grammar is very poor, and in the subsequent statement, he is now acknowledging the fact that “Bawa” wrote articles against Avoke and wasn’t sacked. If this is not crass stupidity, then what else is it?

Furthermore, Afenyo-Markin can’t spell “can’t”, correctly.

Just take a look at this: “Destroying the lives of others cant be part of any christian virtue”. The guy is clearly struggling with simple grammar! What a pity!! Check the spelling of his can’t! There is no apostrophe comma!

Another childish grammatical error can be seen in this sentence. “If tribalism was bad yesterday at UEW then its bad today as well”. The sentence should have read, .... then it is .... and NOT “its”.

It takes more to have a firm grip of the English Language than mere rhetoric!

If Afenyo-Markin had been relevant in Ghana’s politics, he would have been a Minister, and not just a Board Chairman. Which NPP Member of Parliament (MP) is a Board Chairman, (a position usually reserved for retired politicians), apart from this ‘lowest of the low’ Afenyo-Markin?

Alhassan Salifu Bawah
(son of an upright peasant farmer)

Alhassan Salifu Bawah
Alhassan Salifu Bawah, © 2019

This author has authored 91 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: AlhassanSalifuBawah

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.

More from Author (91)

View More

Feature Article
Powered By Modern Ghana
Citi FM and Multi-Media Join the Goats in the NDC Husbandry
An Open Letter To Afenyo-Markin
Leadership That Will Not Last!
A Letter To Salifu Bawah Of UEW
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Is Acting Like A 'Chameleon' Over Party Militia—G...

8 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Mourns Late Dr. Kwabena Agyei Of NDC

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Alhassan Salifu Bawah
body-container-line