The Spent-Force Afenyo-Markin, Struggling To Remain Relevant

Afenyo-Markin, a politician who appears irrelevant in Ghana’s politics, and who cannot construct a simple English sentence, or spell other persons names correctly, is now publicly announcing his shameful and pathetic grammar to the whole world. Just take a look at a recent post on the disgraced Afenyo-Markin’s Facebook Wall:

“Alhassan Bawa a lecturer at UEW”. My surname is spelt Bawah, NOT Bawa!

Contrast these 2 statements of the sorrowful Afenyo-Markin:

”Well I wonder why Afful Broni is refusing to write the articles himself. I know Bawa’s grammar is very poor”.

Contrast the above with; “When Bawa was writing articles against Avoke, was he sacked?”

In the first statement, the empty head Afenyo-Martin is claiming that “Bawa’s” grammar is very poor, and in the subsequent statement, he is now acknowledging the fact that “Bawa” wrote articles against Avoke and wasn’t sacked. If this is not crass stupidity, then what else is it?

Furthermore, Afenyo-Markin can’t spell “can’t”, correctly.

Just take a look at this: “Destroying the lives of others cant be part of any christian virtue”. The guy is clearly struggling with simple grammar! What a pity!! Check the spelling of his can’t! There is no apostrophe comma!

Another childish grammatical error can be seen in this sentence. “If tribalism was bad yesterday at UEW then its bad today as well”. The sentence should have read, .... then it is .... and NOT “its”.

It takes more to have a firm grip of the English Language than mere rhetoric!

If Afenyo-Markin had been relevant in Ghana’s politics, he would have been a Minister, and not just a Board Chairman. Which NPP Member of Parliament (MP) is a Board Chairman, (a position usually reserved for retired politicians), apart from this ‘lowest of the low’ Afenyo-Markin?

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)