Atta-Mills Was Killed by Mahama at Osu Castle – Part 3

I have just finished reading “Joy News’ Rebuttal to Government Over Militia Exposé” (MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/9/19), and it is quite clear that the Manasseh Azure Awuni documentary is another typically hatchet job, fully paid for by the operatives of the Multimedia Group, in obvious cahoots with the politically desperate leaders of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that has fallen flat on its prats, as it were. Indeed, I can confidently vouch that if the globally renowned and distinguished Nigerian novelist, thinker and scholar and my African Literature Professor, whose name Mr. Awuni so cheaply and casually uses as part of his E-mail address were alive and here with us presently, Prof. Chinua Achebe would have vehemently protested this rather obscene and casual association of his name with such patently ignoble “investigative” venture.

Indeed, while Prof. Achebe generally tended to be reticent, and even sometimes cynical, towards many a continental African government, nevertheless, I am quite certain that my old professor and mentor would have invested a quite remarkable modicum of confidence, even one that verged on respectability in the unarguably visionary, forward-looking and equal-opportunity-oriented and inimitably progressive Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). You see, what I find to be at once predictably amusing and farcical about the Awuni documentary, at least the discursively heated debate swirling around the same, is its woeful failure to luridly portray President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, its prime target of vitriol, as a hypocritical leader who lacks the courage of his convictions when it comes to the critical matter of the across-the-board cessation of all political-party-affiliated vigilante activities and our national security, to be precise. To be certain, the immediate and definitive cessation of all vigilante activities in the country at large. Period.

What is also significant to observe here but which the Joy-News’ hatchet investigator deliberately failed to mention, was the fact that on February 21, 2019, when he made his passionate and diplomatic call for the leaders of the country’s two major political parties, namely, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to discuss a formula for disbanding all political party-affiliated vigilante groups during his Third Parliamentary Presentation of the State of the National Address (SONA) and, again, during Ghana’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Celebration, in the Northern Regional Capital of Tamale, there were absolutely no training activities of the so-called De Eye vigilante group, allegedly affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party, going on at the Osu Christiansborg Castle. We are reliably informed that the group had already been cleared out by operatives from the National Security Ministry (NSM) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

But what flabbergasts me even more about this matter, in view of the 20-year Reign-of-Terror imposed on otherwise responsible and law-abiding Ghanaian citizens by, first, the Rawlings-led Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC); and second, the faux-civilianized National Democratic Congress (NDC), is the rather lame idea that, somehow, the operatives of the Akufo-Addo-led Administration of the New Patriotic Party ought to have been ruling the country almost as if they had absolutely no inkling, whatsoever, about the sort of clinical and pathological butchers and robber-barons with whom they tensely or uneasily shared political space. What is also very suspicious about the alleged Awuni documentary is that it well appears as if the locally renowned “investigative” journalist, from the get-go, was well aware of the fact that the prime quarry that he was intent on mining for prized nuggets of propagandistic dirt to tarnish the hard-earned image and reputation of President Akufo-Addo was simply a gaping empty crater.

And yet, this brazen and brash NDC partisan decided to go ahead and do the dirty work of the Mahama Posse for the latter, anyway. Maybe, even as I hinted in a pervious column, this patent exercise in futility was aimed at indemnifying Mr. Awuni from the bad publicity that he racked up or roiled up for himself when he laudably exposed former President John Dramani Mahama for the compulsively corrupt payola-addicted scam-artist that he had long been known to be since his days as Vice-President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana. And on the latter count, of course, the reference is to the Ford Expedition Payola Extortion from Mr. Jibril (Gibril) Kanazoe, the Burkinabe road and building contractor.

At any rate, what most brilliantly fascinated me is the fact that in nearly every instance in which the Akufo-Addo Information Minister, to wit, Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, himself an accomplished journalist in his own right, pointed out that a promised evidentiary “exhibit” that the advertisement promoting the Awuni documentary well appeared to be missing from the televised documentary itself, the Joy-News’ rebutters sheepishly responded by saying, rather amateurishly, that if the Security Minister or any highly placed Akufo-Addo government operative put in a specific request, such prime evidence as had be been inexplicably omitted from the documentary, would be promptly produced for public consumption by the capricious fabricators of this clearly professionally self-defeating faux-documentary.

Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

March 9, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]