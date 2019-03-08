When will the Shocking Suffering and Enslavement of Ghanaians inthe Arab Gulf States End?

I had written, and I am still writing, about the disgusting subjugation of foreigners from Africa and other third world countries, who unfortunately find themselves in the Persian Gulf State with intent to seek better life for themselves and their families back home.

Sorry for making this sweeping statement that the Arabs in the Gulf States, outwardly religious, are inwardly worse than the devil concluding from the inhumane treatment they callously mete out to the poor foreign workers they find in their midst and in their countries. There are evidential instances where these poor foreign workers, mostly the maidservants, are starved, beaten up, killed and/or forced to work around the clock with little time to sleep. Some of them even end up not getting paid at the end of the month by their masters or employers.

As rich as these Arab employers are, they refuse to pay these poor foreign employees who they see as not fit to live but to be maltreated onto death. Shame on them and to hell with their outward show of religiosity. Hypocrites and wicked people who by their actions and deeds have automatically prepared for themselves places in hell well in advance of their death.

I cannot restrain my emotions when I receive on my WhatsApp page videos on how these Arabs from the Gulf States mistreat their foreign maidservants some of whom are Ghanaian young girls, with impunity. Upon all their fanatical application of the Islamic sharia laws where they do not hesitate to amputate the hands of thieves, stone to death prostitutes etc. as though they are too religious to hate sin, they love depriving their poor foreign workers of their basic due.

Before proceeding any further, which countries are the Arab Gulf States, one may want to know? The Arab states of the Persian Gulf are the seven Arab states which border the Persian Gulf, namely Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

I have received a video of a supposedly Ghanaian woman lying down face up while her Arab lord defecating into her buccal cavity (mouth). While the woman is gulping down, or eating, the faeces, the man orders her to lick his arse at the same time. What a disgusting sight! How I wish I could attach the video to this publication. Nevertheless, I shall attach it once this alert gets published and I am forwarding it to my WhatsApp contacts.

I had received this sad video on WhatsApp page nearly a week ago but felt too sorrowful to forward it to others. However, failing to disseminate it will amount to doing my people a great disservice. On YouTube, one will see other worse situations our Ghanaian compatriots are compelled to go through at the hands of these Arab employers – the holier-than-thou bigots.

Before I conclude, it has come to my knowledge that a certain woman from Kumawu-Bodomase who went to seek better life in one of these Arab Gulf States has returned home for the past two years. She came not only empty-handed but also, not of her normal beautiful self. She came very haggard. Haggard is defined as “having a gaunt, wasted, or exhausted appearance, as from prolonged suffering, exertion, or anxiety”. When people ask her why she has come home and when she will go back, she says she will not go back because she has come back home to get married and settled down in Ghana. She keeps telling people her things and money are coming and for two years since her return to Ghana, they have not yet arrived.

What is annoying is her advice to other girls in her town to try to go to the Persian Gulf States as life is rosy over there. Why is she lying to her fellow townsfolk?

Finally, it has been conveyed to my attention that a certain man in Kumawu has been going round proposing to the girls to travel to the Arab Gulf States. He tells them there is too much money to earn in a month, life is enjoyable and so on and so forth, whereas the opposite is the reality on the ground over there. He claims to be able to facilitate their travel to the Arab world and all he needs is their consent to travel and will take care of the rest.

I shall suggest that these contract agents tricking girls to send them into suffering in the Arab Gulf States must be flushed out from the system by way of arrest, prosecution and conviction.

In the meantime, cogitate about the lyrics in Jimmy Cliff’s song, “Suffering in the land”

Rockson Adofo