Akufo-Addo Ex-bodyguard Trains Pro-NPP Militia 'De Eye'

Choman, the leader of the group has his office inside the Presidency Annex.

The group is not registered as a private security company and was reported by a pro-NPP newspaper ,the Daily Guide, as being a ‘vigilante group’. The Daily Guide report in June 2012 dates the formation of the group as far back as 2009, after the party had lost the 2008 general elections.

National Security Ministry has attempted to move the group from the Presidency Annex but powerful hands stopped the Ministry.

The menace of party militias has grown more pronounced since the New Patriotic Party was swore into office in January 2017.

Two days after the swearing in of President Akufo-Addo, some members of the NPP’s invisible forces attacked a police officer who was undertaking his lawful duties at the Presidency. Though the place is highly fortified with police, soldiers and personnel from the B ureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security Secretariat, no one was arrested.

Government appointees have been sacked from their offices by groups such as Delta Force based in the Ashanti region and Kandahar Boys based in Tamale in the Northern region.

In Kumasi, the NPP’s Delta Forces attacked the Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator and forced him out of Office because they said he was not the one they wanted. Thirteen (13) persons were arrested and put before court, but the group stormed the court and freed them.

The Police has been handicapped in dealing with the menace despite the President’s charge to the Service to arrest and prosecute these thugs without fear or favour.

In 2017 when 17 high school children and three other people were killed at the Kintampo Water Falls and questions were asked why they were not evacuated when it started to rain, it emerged that the NPP’s Invisible Forces, had taken over the water falls.

President Nana Akufo-Addo told Parliament during his 2019 State of the Nation Address, “t he time has come to put an end to political violence in our system.”

He threatened to initiate legislation if the two main political rivals, the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) fail to meet and move to disband their affiliate militia groups.

But right inside the Presidency, not even the National Security Ministry, has been able to evict De Eye Group. An attempt to do so was stopped by powerful persons inside government.

