Is NDC National Chairman Ofosu Ampofo still Honourable and Pentecost Church Elder?

“Better late than never” and “he who laughs last, laughs longest”. Many a fan of mine may be inquiring why I have not been expressing my views on current issues on Ghana hence citing the just mentioned wise sayings to justify my long absence from putting out publications on the Ghana internet news portals, without necessarily delving deeper into the reasons why.

The truth will always out no matter how long it takes to come out. A few months ago, a voice recorded message from an unknown fellow Ghanaian posted on WhatsApp alerted Ghanaians to the murderous plots by the NDC. According to the author of the message, the NDC regional leaders or those that matter within the NDC party had attended a secret meeting in Accra. In the said meeting, they had hatched and discussed a strategy that could not only make His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government unpopular but also, enhance the NDC’s chances of regaining power in the 2020 General Elections.

Their strategy was to kidnap and/or kill people, set many markets and important places throughout Ghana ablaze, etc. Their ulterior motive behind such a deadly strategy was to make Ghanaians feel insecure under NPP administration in order to wield that as an effective weapon against NPP and subsequently call for a change of government from NPP to NDC come Election 2020.

I very well remember forwarding the audio message to almost all my WhatsApp contacts as soon as it was forwarded on to my WhatsApp page. Barely two or so months later, have Ghanaians not woken up to shockingly hearing of evidential audio recording at one of the NDC’s secret meetings giving credence to the said WhatsApp message as aforesaid?

Now that the truth is out, Ghanaians must know where all the kidnappings, mysterious killings etc. are coming from as well as the masterminds and orchestrators of such heinous crimes the hearing of which sends cold chill down the spine of many and goose bumps over one’s body.

If Samuel Ofosu Ampofo out of his swearing to God to be of service to humanity hence becoming an Elder within the Church of Pentecost, and promising to be of service to his people and country hence holding positions in government and his NDC party could go out of his way and mind to advise of kidnappings and murder, then God save Ghana.

Is such a person fit for any purpose within the Pentecost Church? Is such a person fit to serve Ghana in any meaningful way? For me as an individual, both answers are a NO!

Mr Samuel Ofuso Ampofo has proved himself a wolf in a lambskin or a murderer in a camouflage innocent face. For his NDC party born out of violence as recently authoritatively asserted by former President John Dramani Mahama in justifying his irresponsible and myopic utterance of “boot for boot”, to come back to power, NDC had better kidnap and murder innocent people. Is it?

Yes, murders and kidnappings are visibly going on in Ghana as I write. Who could be behind them? The answer is very straightforward. Until the actual perpetrators of such crimes are found, they could squarely be blamed on NDC. Ofosu Ampofo with those that he has been attending secret strategic meetings with has a devious plan and intent bordering on the very crimes unfolding daily in Ghana. Circumstantial evidence in this matter is more than enough to point accusing finger at not only Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and his team but also, at the NDC as a violence (not violent) political party.

What is Circumstantial evidence? “Circumstantial evidence is evidence that relies on an inference to connect it to a conclusion of fact—such as a fingerprint at the scene of a crime. By contrast, direct evidence supports the truth of an assertion directly—i.e., without need for any additional evidence or inference. On its own, circumstantial evidence allows for more than one explanation. Different pieces of circumstantial evidence may be required, so that each corroborates the conclusions drawn from the others”

Are kidnappings and unexplained murders not taking place in Ghana as I write? Yes, they are! Has Ofosu Ampofo not advised of kidnappings and murders to pave the way for the NDC’s third coming to power in 2020? Yes, he has, according to the leaked audio tape. Could it not be enough to serve as a circumstantial evidence to pin him down as having knowledge of, or a hand in, the ongoing murders and kidnappings? Be your own judge, Mr/Mrs/Ms/Miss Reader.

Now, Ofosu Ampofo suggestively admonishes for kidnappings and murders as a way forward for NDC to regain power in 2020. Who will like to live in a country and under a government where their life is insecure? Who will like to live under a government that cannot guarantee their safety and protection? No rational being would prefer such a country or government. This is how powerful the NDC strategy is. Therefore, the NPP government and Ghanaians should not take it lightly the seriousness of Ofosu Ampofo’s action.

In the eyes of fools like Kwabena Boahene, the NDC communicator, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is a hero and an honourable. However, in the minds of wise and intelligent persons, Ofosu Ampofo is a criminal and a dishonourable person who has to be arrested, prosecuted and convicted without any ifs or bits.

Finally, I am by this publication suggesting to the Pentecost Church to suspend or excommunicate Ofosu Ampofo from his duties or from the church for some time. I have seen and heard of church members being excommunicated for lesser crimes which although, may not be lesser in the eyes of God. Ofosu Ampofo engineering little-minded NDC faithful like concurring and applauding Kwabena Boahene to embark on a mission of kidnappings and murders similarly as done by Saul on his way to Damascus to arrest the followers of Christ where he encountered Jesus or God midway, is a serious crime. He has to be dealt with same as Saul was struck with blindness, healed and had a name change to Paul and then became a true servant of God hence the Akan saying, “Paul a wamanten 3sene adikanfo”

The voice on the tape is not doctored as the NDC, a violence party but now proving themselves cowards want us to believe. Are they now afraid of their own shadow when confronted with the law and the truth? Irresponsible Ofosu Ampofo must now own up and man up!

I shall soon be back on Ofosu Ampofo and his rogues! Shame on this criminal. God has stripped him naked in public in a broad daylight for all eyes to see who he actually is. Pentecost Elder indeed!

Rockson Adofo