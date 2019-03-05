Pressing Criminal Charges Against Ofosu Ampofo Shouldn’t Be The End

Criminally minded Samuel Ofoso Ampofo was escorted by NDC party supporters to the criminal investigation department concerning an invitation that was extended to him over a leaked tape. In the leaked tape, he was heard detailing the evil plans of the NDC to disturb the security of this country so that, Ghanaians would feel insecure under Nana Akufo Addo's government.

According to him, when a lot of Ghanaians begin to feel the insecurity in the country, it would politically inure to the benefits of the NDC come 2020. We have already been told that the NDC has a revolution history and so nobody can beat them when it comes to unleashing violence on citizens.

The hatched and nurtured wicked strategies of the NDC to capture power in 2020 according to the leaked tape includes:

(a) making life uncomfortable for some targetted individuals within the rank and file of the ruling party(b) relentless war on the electoral commission's chair(c) plot to harm(d) adopting politics of lies.

The said meeting we are told was organised by the National communication team. Samuel Ofoso Ampofo only went there to boost their morale and to explain why the party pulled out of the AWW by-election though their candidate was still on the ballot. Out of excitement, "Gbeshie" entered him and he outrightly forgot that he holds a revered position in the Pentecost Church as an elder. He made a lot of comments on our criminal offences Act,1960(Act 29) frowns upon.

He has been charged with the following offences, a threat of harm, conspiracy to commit harm, a threat of rioting and Assault to public officials. Even before these criminal charges were proffered against him, the tape was played in the midst of his lawyers and he was personally asked to speak to it. Surprisingly, he chose to exercise his right to remain silent. The very tape party's communicators are telling us it is fake, doctored and concocted out of malice to impugn the reputation of their party chairman has been the subject of deliberations on our public discourse.

Funny enough, after failing to speak to the content of the tape as his right to remain silent, he was heard telling his supporters that, the tape has been doctored.

The very question that is begging for a lot of answers is that, why did the party chairman refuse to speak to the content of the tape when it was played before? Again why didn't he object to the tape as doctored before the criminal investigation department?

In a subtle attempt to defend the audio, NDC communicators ended up exposing themselves on the very "incompetence" that chased their government out of power and landed them in opposition in 2016. We have heard contradiction upon contradiction(s) and inconsistency upon inconsistency. The party's deputy communications director who spoke to Adom FM was asked by the host to confirm whose voice was that. He said it was Ofosu Ampofo's voice and the party associates itself to the words in the audio.

If that is the case, why did the NDC associate itself with the very thing they described as fake and doctored?

Even before that, Sammy Gyemfi had already issued a statement to rubbish the audio as fake, concocted and doctored with mischief attributed to their chairman. Former president Mahama is also on record to have justified certain portions of the audio. For him, where Ofosu Ampofo said he would endorse verbal attacks on Prof.Emmanuel Asante meant that the Peace Council's chair would be criticized.

According to "greedy Mahama", verbal attack" is synonymous to criticism. With this audio which is loud and clear and proves a bad intention and the preparedness to execute same by criminally minded Ofosu Ampofo, I am convinced in my mind that, even a first year LLB student can prosecute Ofosu Ampofo in any court of competent jurisdiction.

I will sincerely be disappointed in this government if, the audio doesn't go beyond mere invitation with no action which has always been the norm in this country. We voted for change and the same should manifest in the way we do things in this country.

The next move after these criminal charges should be prosecuted for want of time to serve as a lesson for everybody.

#Ghana cannot be a Banana Republic where some people feel they are stronger than the powers of the state#

Dawda Eric (Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice