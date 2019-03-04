Ghana Under-resourced To Tackle Earthquake--Geological Survey Laments

The lack of resources is hampering efforts Ghana intends to make to help tackle earthquakes.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi FM on Monday, March 4, the Senior Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Opoku Nicolas said that Ghana lacks the needed resources to control earthquakes.

He said there is a need for the provision of adequate resources to control this natural disaster.

According to him, considering the rate at which the resent earthquake has increased there is a need for something to be done.

He said this in response to a resent earthquake which occurred in some parts of Accra measuring 3.9 on the richter sacle at about 11:28pm on Saturday, March 2nd 2019.

The areas which experienced this includes Weija, McCarthy Hill and Some parts of Adenta.

Two others described as minor earthquakes occurred separately in January 13 and February 25,2019 which measures 2.5 on the richter scale respectively .

Dr.Opoku further explained that with the little resources available in the country, they have used it to control the situation but one can not tell when a bigger one will occure .