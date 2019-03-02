Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Former Afigya Sekyere East MP Died

By Modern Ghana
Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Sekyere East Constituency in the Ashanti Region, David Henric Yeboah has passed away.

A source at the constituency branch of the NPP said Hennric David Yeboah died while receiving treatment at the Pope John Paul Hospital in Jamasi.

His remains are currently at the hospital’s morgue.

Hennric David Yeboah, 62 first entered Parliament in 2004 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Mr. Yeboah served as a member of the Parliament of Ghana representing the constituency in the Ashanti Region from 2004-2015 until he lost the seat to 26-year-old Mavis Nkansah Boadu who is the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

He was raised in Agona and studied at Malcolm X College in Chicago in the 1980s, receiving a diploma in 1986.

Mr. Yeboah is a businessman and was CEO of Daphelia Enterprise Limited.

–citinewsroom

Former Afigya Sekyere East MP Died

