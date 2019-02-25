Scandal Hits TDC! Properties Sold Secretly?

It appears some individuals who don't wish the Tema Development Cooperation (TDC) well are deeply involved in some furtive deals by selling off TDC properties to unsuspecting buyers.

Reliable insiders, among other sources, have revealed that some staff are trading off the company's properties by forgery of documents and other dubious tactics.

Checks from credible quarters exposed two staff of the TDC, whose names were given as Emmanuel K. Darkeh, the Director of Development at the TDC and Nana Kwame Affram, the Building Inspector/Supervisor at the TDC.

Attempts by this reporter to contact these accused persons for their reaction on several occasions proved unsuccessful.

What makes matters worse is the questionable luxurious lifestyles being displayed by these two top officials at the TDC.

"Darkeh now owns three storey buildings at Tema Community 12 while his colleague Nana Kwame Affram, a young guy owns five storey buildings and is even now selling one of the buildings at community 7. How did they get all these monies?" a concerned staff (name withheld) alleged.

"They drive luxurious cars lately which raise questions as to how they came by those properties. They drive Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Toyota Landcruiser V-8, among others," the source further added.