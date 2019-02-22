SONA 2019: Akufo-Addo Was Honest To Ghanaians - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for OkaiKoi Central, Mr. Patrick Boamah, has indicated that President Akufo Addo gave a very honest account of the state of the nation and must, therefore, be commended.

Speaking to Journalists after the President delivered his state of the nation in Parliament on Thursday, the MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Sanitation said, the President gave an outline of how the economy was doing by touching on indicators that would boost the cedi.

He said, the government has been putting the right measures in place to make the economy grow and it is not surprising that investors are coming into the country in their numbers.

He said, even though the President could not have covered everything, he was very honest and was truthful to Ghanaians by touching almost every sector of the economy.

According to Mr. Boamah, issues such as security, investment, foreign policy, education, and sports among others were captured, an indication that the government is fully abreast with all issues.

He was hopeful the debate on the state of nation address would start on Tuesday, where details would emerge for Ghanaians to see concrete measures that are being adopted to put Ghana on the right track.