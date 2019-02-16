Politics Has Harlotized Our Security System

As a citizen of the 90's, I saw men patrol the neighborhood at night, impeding 'dark mine- diggers' (thieves) from operation.

Their zeal to render service to the community and Ghana at large earned them the name VOLUNTEERS.

Fast forward into the 2000's.

We craved for modernization of our security apparatus. Politics grabbed the opportunity to infiltrate the systems.

Politics engulfed it, threats enclaved it, fear enclothed it, greed enchained its operations.

Politics has harlotize our security system, the systems prostitute with governments.

To mention but a few, the outcomes of the odious brutalities we saw in 'asutifi' south, the skanky mayhem in Talensi to the bloody outrage in Ayawaso west wuogon are portending that our security system is on wheels

The life of the common Ghanaian dangles between political parties, the fate to secure his continuous breath can't be guaranteed with surety.

The security system is on wheels?

#SAMUEL WUDANA

#Political science

#university of Education, Winneba