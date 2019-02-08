MasterCard/Camfed Scholars to Launch Entrepreneurship Program in Ghana.

Tertiary students on the MasterCard Foundation scholarship program at Camfed are set to launch an entrepreneurship program which will support young African entrepreneurs with capital.

This all important ceremony will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), in the Central Region.

Participating schools include the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), University of Ghana, Central University, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), University of Cape Coast (UCC), and some Nurses and Teachers’ training colleges in the Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The entrepreneurship program known as ‘Young African Works (YAW)’ is an initiative by the MasterCard Foundation to help creative and innovative young African entrepreneurs with the needed capital to start and grow their businesses, and employ other young people to work for them. This will, in the long run, reduce unemployment in Africa. The foundation has put aside about 2000 dollars to support all those who qualify for this program.

Businesses that qualify include businesses that can employ other people, protect the environment, and creates income for the entrepreneur. All applicants should be under the MasterCard Foundation scholarship (scholars). All non-scholars have to collaborate with scholars in order to qualify for this program. Applicants have to fill an online form and submit. If they get selected, they will attend an interview, and later, a training camp if they qualify at the interview stage.

The MasterCard Foundation scholars program at Camfed is collaboration between the two non-governmental organisations (NGO) to support brilliant but needy girls at the senior high and tertiary levels. They currently have over a thousand girls in tertiary institutions across Ghana.