MenzGold Customers Meet On Liquidation Process

Hundreds of customers of the embattled gold dealership firm, MenzGold will converge at the Kumasi Cultural Center in the Ashanti region for the first creditors meeting with executives of their association as part of the liquidation process.

The meeting is expected to gather together customers from the northern sector of the country. This includes customers from the Ashanti Region, Brong Ahafo Region, Eastern Region, and Central Region respectively.

The Organiser of the Group, Mr. Baffour Amankwaa, explained to ModernGhana that the meeting is seeking to compile a list of a number of customers whose monies have been locked up at the company and further facilitate the modalities for the repayment the debts being owed.

“We will be informing them on the response from EOCO and the schedules in relation to when and how much and how many people will be paid so we urge all the customers to be present,” he said.

Earlier, some of the concerned customers raised their dissatisfaction at what they said was the lack of official correspondence from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

MenzGold operations were suspended by the Bank of Ghana on December 10, 2018 after the central bank cited the company for failing to comply with laid down rules on operations in the financial industry.