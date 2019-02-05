Agormanya: Newly Built 3-Unit Classroom Block Unveiled

The Municipal Chief Executive of Lower Manya Krobo, Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh, has commissioned another 3-Unit classroom block with modern facilities at the Agormanya Islamic JHS.

The project, is meant among other things, to help tackle the classroom challenges which has bedevilled the school over the past years.

The newly completed edifice has 3 Classrooms, Headteacher’s Office, Store Room and a big Staff Room for the teachers.

The classroom block is the second project to be commissioned by the MCE since schools reopened barely four weeks ago.

Mrs. Agnes Akweley Attipoe who represented the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Education Director, applauded the MCE for his great leadership.

The Municipal Chief Imam, Yunusa Issah expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Hon. MCE for giving their Islamic School a touch.

He was extremely happy about the fact that the school has seen a facelift something that had been left out of the development agenda of past administrations.

The delegation of dignitaries who inspected the project after the commissioning were amazed at the size of the staff room.

Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh officially handed over the building to the Municipal Education Directorate while the Education Directorate, in turn, released it to the Headteacher of the school for use.

At the commissioning, Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh advised the teachers to make good use of the facility and further help to maintain it and keep in good shape.

“I believe this should be a big motivation for the teachers to give off their best and also ensure quality standards of education in the Islamic School. I would also like to assure you that my office is committed to tackling other classroom issues in the other Islamic Schools in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality,” the MCE stated.