Is Asiedu-Nketia Going To Snatch Microphone From Ofosu Ampofo?

Quite recently, the erstwhile Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Allotey Jacobs, audaciously disclosed on Peace FM that the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, has grown long horns to the extent that he once rudely snatched a microphone from the former National Chairman during a party gathering.

The maverick politician, Mr Allotey Jacobs, therefore beseeched the NDC Delegates to reject the “arrogant and indiscipline” Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, who was seeking the re-election as the General Secretary of the party. Suffice it to state that Mr Allotey Jacobs’s wishes did not come to pass.

In all honesty, some of us are extremely surprised that it has taken that long for the NDC loyalists to realise their General Secretary’s needless boldness.

Somehow, the NDC faithful blatantly failed to condemn the firebrand party General Secretary when he once ripped the founder of NDC, Jerry John Rawlings to shreds for voicing out his opinion.

While on his retirement, former President Rawlings would now and then contribute to the national discourse. As a matter of fact, he has been keeping the successive governments on their toes. He has thus earned the accolade, Dr Boom, for his vociferous and uncompromising approach.

Believe it or not, former President Rawlings has remained the chief critic of his own party-the National Democratic Congress.

Indeed, former President Rawlings does not shy away from pointing out his NDC government’s incompetence and corrupt practices.

In his previous criticisms, former President Rawlings stressed: “With the passage of time a few too many selfish and greedy characters soon began to jump on board. “There were some good people; very good people but leadership and the command structure did not empower them to override those who were destroying the party and the government”.

“I kept providing the warning whenever and wherever I could, and in public as well. “But no, once again the uncouth and uncultured in our party and government chose to insult and disrespect some of us” (Rawlings, 2016).

It was against such backdrop that Asiedu Nketia responded harshly to the NDC founder, Rawlings. Frankly stating, the General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketia, is noted for his irrevocable sarcasm.

Take, for instance, in spite of the fact that Asiedu Nketia was proselytised and christened into the Umbrella fraternity by former President Rawlings, he had the temerity to call Rawlings a barking dog. How disrespectful can he be?

And considering his status in the National Democratic Congress, one would have expected the General Secretary Asiedu Nketia to be circumspect in his choice of language when discussing issues of national importance, but that has not been the case.

Apparently, it was the same Asiedu Nketia, who after winning a libel case against the Western Publication, the publishers of the Daily Guide a few years ago, publicly declared that he was going to use the awarded money to build a house and emboss boldly at the entrance: “kwasea bi nti” (literally means, ‘this is from the sweat of a fool’)

Again, during the 2012 election petition by the then flagbearer of NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, his running mate Dr Bawumia and the then chairman of NPP, Obetsebi-Lamptey of blessed memory against former President Mahama, the NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia impertinently told the petitioners not to delude themselves into believing that they were going to win the court case against the EC and Mahama, because “any idiot can go to court.”

Given the circumstances, it was not surprise at all to some of us, when prior to the NDC’s recent National Congress, former President Rawlings released a press statement urging the NDC Delegates to be mindful of the wolves in sheep’s clothing that lack any integrity, and are only seeking to win the election in order to pursue their parochial interests (emphasis mine).

Former President Rawlings lamented: “I have worked with good people all my life. “I have worked with bad people all my life, some wicked, some with character defects but evil natured people must be kept away”.

K. Badu, UK.

