Save Dying ATL Factory - Asuogyaman MP To Akufo-Addo

Member of parliament for the Asuogyaman constituency in the Eastern Region, Thomas Ampem has tasked president Akufo-Addo to pay much more attention to a dying textiles factory in Akosombo.

According to the member of parliament ,Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) is vital to the economic life of his constituents.

“We are happy the President is coming because we have high expectations…I hear the President may make a stop at ATL, the view and cry of the people in that area is that the President should do something about ATL so it doesn’t die,” he told the AM Show on the Joy News channel on Multi TV.

There are reports that the President will commission a factory, fulfilling his government’s flagship industrialisation policy of setting up one factory in each district.

But Mr Ampem poured cold water on that venture. He said the project to be commissioned is an entirely private project.

“The government hasn’t contributed anything to it,” he stressed.

“What we are asking for is we have a factory in Akosombo that is dying [they should work on that]…because it gives employment to many people, not just Asuogyaman but Manya, Yilo and their environs. If he makes pronouncements that will lead to reviving ATL, we will be grateful,” he said.

Students on the streets

The MP also slammed the government for a directive signed by the District Director of Education that asked some heads of schools in the area to release their pupils to line up on the main streets to welcome the President.

“I don’t see what students lining up waving at the President will add to his visit,” he said.

The directive has since been cancelled following public backlash.

He added that the President should rather focus on the ATL factory since that is what is important to the people and not school children waving at him.

Source: MyJoyOnline