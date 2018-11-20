Mahama Shouldn’t Have Addressed Congress - NDC Stalwart

NDC Stalwart and diplomat ambassador Tony Aidoo has expressed concerns over the decision of the Congress Committee of the NDC to allow former President John Mahama who is also contesting to lead the party for the 2020 polls to address congress.

According to him, either all flagbearer aspirants should have been allowed to speak or none should have been given the opportunity in order to ensure fairness.

“The flagbearer race is something I don’t want to talk about. I think all the flagbearer aspirants should have been given a chance to speak at the congress and not Mahama alone. Better still, none of the flagbearers should have been given the chance to mount the podium or get on stage,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr days after the Congress that elected new national executives of the party.

The comment comes on the back of the concerns expressed by flagbearer aspirant Sylvester Mensah over John Mahama campaign songs played at the congress.

The organizing committee has however noted they will investigate the incident.

“During the whole period you noticed that no such song was played because we had laid the rules. So we will investigate and know what happened and then we will know what to do,” a member of the committee Alex Segbefia said.

Meanwhile, Mahama who spoke at the congress advised members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to gird their loans and work hard because “poor performance of the NPP” government will not guarantee them an automatic victory in the 2020 elections.

“Ghanaians are looking up to us. We cannot expect to win the 2020 elections by default of NPP’s poor performance in office. Our return to power must be based on a humble persuasive approach to Ghanaians that we are not only a better alternative but that we have learnt the lessons of our 2016 defeat.

“And that we are prepared to give them an even better service than we did in our previous term in office,” Mahama told delegates at the just ended 9th congress of the party at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

