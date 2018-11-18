modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
41 minutes ago | General News

How delegates, journalists battled with sleep as NDC congress entered day 2 [Photos]

CitiNewsRoom
It's was a free for all sleeping at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, where the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], is holding its 9th National Delegates’ Congress, which officially enters day two, today, Sunday, November 18, 2018.

1118201880604 i4ep276gfb sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress31

Journalists, delegates and party members who were at the Congress had to struggle between sleeping and keeping vigil throughout the voting process, which started after 6:00pm on Saturday. This was after several speeches from the leadership of the party and other activities had taking place during the day.

1118201880605 0eu2xkjwwr sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress211

Most of them were seen either sleeping on chairs and on any available space that would give them a considerable space to lay their heads.

The NDC is holding the congress to elect new national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

About 65 members of the NDC are contesting in the race.

1118201880606 8cs1vihuup sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress32

1118201880608 0f728m3xxs sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress29

1118201880609 l5hsk8v331 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress28

1118201880610 j5fqi7t2g0 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress27

1118201880612 1h830o4aau sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress26

1118201880613 k5grj7u2h1 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress25

1118201880614 rwnyqdcp53 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress24

1118201880615 wbreuhgtto sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress20

1118201880617 txobredq5l sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress19

1118201880618 0f728m3xxs sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress18

1118201880619 0g830n4yyt sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress16

1118201880620 k5grj7u3h1 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress15

1118201880621 i4ep276gfa sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress14

1118201880622 txobrfdq5l sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress13

1118201880624 qvlxpcb543 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress10

1118201880625 8cs1wjivup sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress9

1118201880626 osjvm0y442 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress8

1118201880627 n6jum8x432 sleepingdelegatesandjournalistsatndccongress6


By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Video News

