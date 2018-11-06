Price Of Sachet Water Up By 50%

Effective Monday, 12 November, the prices of a bag of sachet water will go up to 3:50p from all trucks and water depots, the leadership of the National Association of Sachet Water and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced.

A statement signed by Kwabena Agyapon Ntra, National Director, Corporate Affairs said: “NASPAWAP in consultation with all regional associations of sachet water producers announce for the information of the general public that the price of a bag of sachet water will go up to 3:50p from all trucks and water depots.

“The revised prices take effect from Monday, 12 November 2018. The price of an iced sachet, however, remains at 0.30p as previously announced by the national body.

“The price review has been necessitated by the rising cost of production and distribution. We solicit the cooperation of the general public to make this a success.”