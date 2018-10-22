Suspected Irish Terrorist Sweats At BNI

David Kammermeier

TWO PERSONS are in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) on suspicion of terrorism at the Tema Port.

The 25-year old Irish national, David Kammermeier and his Ghanaian counterpart, who were picked up by the security operatives at the port are assisting the BNI in investigation.

The Irish national was said to have told the BNI that he was on a study tour in Ghana without any ill-motive but the investigative body was not convinced.

Information gathered indicates that Mr. Kammermeier was picked up at exactly 12:45 pm after he was caught loitering suspiciously around Berth 13 of the Port.

Col. Joseph Malik Punamane, Security Manager at the Tema Port, reportedly acted based on heightened sense of vigilance, subsequent to some media reports that the power barge has become a target of some terrorists.

Upon arrest, the suspect was said to have mentioned one Nicholas Ocansey, a Ghanaian freight forwarder with a company called Hangola Ghana Limited, as the person who abetted him to sneak into the port.

Emerging details about the Irish national had it that he had similar experiences in most countries, including Morocco, Germany, Niger, Senegal and Burkina Faso.

He was said to have been recently arrested and detained by the Burkinabe authorities and was later released as a result of lack of concrete evidence to nail him.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema