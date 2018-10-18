NPP Executives Storm Flagstaff Hse. To Demand Musah Superior’s Sack

Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the Tamale South and Central constituencies in the Northern region have arrived in Accra to meet President Akufo-Addo to officially present to him their petition calling for the removal of the Tamale Mayor, Iddrisu Musah Superior.

The agitating executives led by the chairman of the Tamale Central Constituency and the South’s secretary, Yussif Danjumah, met with the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House, Wednesday to handover copy of the petition.

The executives last month called for the President to remove the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive after accusing him of denying them contracts, insubordination and hoarding of the assembly’s funds to further his personal ambitions.

Confusion, however, set in, when a counter group made up of the constituencies’ polling station and area coordinators dismissed calls for the removal of the embattled Mayor, and asked the president to reject the calls.

The confusion later degenerated into a media warfare between the party members, which compelled the Regional Minister Salifu Saeed, to wade in and call for calm.

The executives have now pushed their demand directly to the presidency and scheduled to meet with Nana Akufo-Addo Thursday to present the petition and defend its details.

Yussif Danjumah confirmed the presence of the delegation in the regional capital to Starr News. Danjumah said they still stand by their allegations against the MCE and insists the president sacks him.

“We never resolved anything. We have presented our petition to the Jubilee House, so we are hoping to meet the president on Thursday so after we meet the president we then talk to the media,” Danjumah said, noting that details of the renewed demand will be communicated after the meeting with the President.

Musah Superior has come under mounting pressure from a large section of residents of Tamale since he assumed office in June 2017.

His ruthless campaign to decongest the Tamale Business District, remove squatters from the forest reserve, a clampdown on sex workers, has been met with stiff resistance from regional executives of his own party.