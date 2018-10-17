First Klass Shipping To Undertake Charity Projects In Ghana

The passion to lend a helping hand and the critical need to contribute to the sustainable development of Ghana has given birth to a charity initiative which will soon be championed by Ghanaian owned United Kingdom-based First Klass Shipping Specialist Limited.

The company led by its owner and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Obeng, a young enterprising Ghanaian Businessman, is on a rescue mission to prioritise charity by helping the needy as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) engagements.

By this gesture, Mr. Michael Obeng is seeking to offer hope and restore back lost smiles on the faces of the needy in Ghana.

First Klass Shipping Specialist Limited is the fastest growing safe and secured door-to-door shipping company from the UK to Ghana.

The Business has also facilitated successful delivery of goods from thousands of Ghanaians who mostly shop online from UK direct to their doorsteps in Ghana without any hustle.

First Klass Shipping, with its well trained staff and human resource in export and goods handling, has remained distinct amongst other shipping companies.

First Klass Shipping has recently introduced a Service to deliver goods by air from the UK to Ghana and from Ghana to Uk.

According to Michael Obeng, there is a strong feeling and intent to give back to the country of his origin Ghana hence he believes the charity projects lined up will form key part of the next phase of the company’s growth.

“I believe in the good spirit of giving because I have always wanted the underprivileged and downtrodden to feel a part of the larger society. It is in this direction that First Klass Shipping is lining up a lot of initiatives back home in Ghana to support my own people,” Michael Obeng explained further.

Since its inception, First Klass Shipping has proven to be a topmost first choice for Ghanaians who ship from the UK to Ghana.