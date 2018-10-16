Ghanaian Arrested In Child Pornography Investigation In Toronto-Canada

A Ghanaian has been arrested in child pornography investigation in Toronto-Canada.

Michael Owusu-Bonsu, 24 years old and a resident in Islington Avenue and Highway 401 Area was arrested on September 20, 2018.

Members of Toronto Police Sex Crimes-Child Exploitation Section arrested him when they executed a search warrant in his area.

The Toronto Police says it was alleged that Michael Owusu Bonsu was in possession of child sexual abuse images, “and as a result of the investigations, a quantity of electronic equipment was seized.”

Whiles on scene, Michael Owusu Bonsu was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and access child pornography.

The general public is hereby advised not to indulge in child pornography or face arrest and prosecution.