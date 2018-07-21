Bangladesh : Politics Of Uncertainty May End Up In A Black Hole!

A nation lacking patriotism are the heaviest burden to any country. But when politicians become unpatriotic, status of those nations can only be compared with those helpless Jews loaded in the train of Nazi forces. Politics are expected to breed selfless politicians who would dedicate themselves towards serving the people. But, unfortunately, the cases of our politicians are totally contrast. They, instead of dedicating themselves for the good of the people and the country - very shamelessly they pledge their thoughts, goals, even the entire entities into the grips of their master from other nations.

As the general election of 11th parliament is very closing to its scheduled time, the political arenas are becoming more vibrant. The debate is on regarding the process of upcoming general election. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clarifies their stance time and again where Awami League confronts against BNP with constitutional advantage - general election in December 2018 will be held under Sheikh Hasina as head of the government. As per the present constitution obligation, BNP has to take part in next general election under the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bigwigs of Bangladesh Awami League are strongly echoing this message to the national and international community. But leaders of BNP are lamenting it as suicidal attempt to participate in general election under the ruling party. That's why before general election, they(BNP) participated all kinds of electoral processes -to show the national and international community - and strengthening their demand that it's a wild dream to expect a free, fair, and credible election from Awami League. BNP's intention became more clear after the defeat in Gazipur, a senior leader dubbed this 'defeat' not a defeat. After each and every election BNP is debriefing to the international representatives about the ruling party's 'controlled election'. In this case, BNP is successful. The Westerners (specially the US and UK) expressed deep concern about holding a free, fair, and credible election under the ruling party. At this stage future of politics in Bangladesh is heading towards an uncertainty.

As I predict - now the reality has come out from horse's mouth! Bangladeshi rulers though are hiding their worries and fear behind artificial smile - their palpitations and blood pressure already have crossed the alarming level. To Sheikh Hasina, the only challenge is crossing the electoral hurdle in December 2018. She actually can attain this goal by using her loyalist Election Commission(EC) and band of thugs - who would stuff ballot papers- fill ballot boxes- and make her winner in a fake election. None of the bigwigs of ruling Awami League are considering the Western request of holding free, fair, credible, and participatory election. Because they know, West are not their allies. Instead, India and its unethical leaders are ready to extend any possible help to Awami League in continuing Bangladesh as its 'vessel state' by keeping Awami League in power. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unwilling in seeing a Bangladesh minus Awami League. Because, he and his party comrades are convinced - Awami League only is a 'Indian political party'. They also know West or China can not become a prominent partner of Bangladesh if the 'Indian political party' remain in power. To India, ensuring Awami League power eternally are much more important than proclaiming a secular India into a Hindu Republic of India.

Our politicians don't believe what they say- they don't say what they believe. As a result we can see a gulf of differences in freedom of political expression and right to political activities between Awami League and BNP. The confrontational stance between two largest political party in Bangladesh is really a great concern for the nation. It creates an insecurity to the society and great threat to the sovereignty of the country. At this situation, senior citizens and leaders from BNP are strongly demanding a political dialogue between two major parties. In my personal opinion, dialogue between major political parties is not at all a solution or savior from this crisis. Sheikh Hasina had shown her courage to attain a dialogue with her main opposition but she was refused with tremendous humiliation [but political victory] by the crooks of some BNP's think tanks as well as enemies of the nation. Now regarding inter party dialogue, they got to seek and wait for the mercy from Sheikh Hasina.

Now the billion dollar question is how to get rid of this great crisis. Yes, only solution is the 'honest intention' of the government to avoid the confrontational situation and make an atmosphere for holding a free, fair, and participatory general election.

Our electoral history is not very praiseworthy. And recent experience of present Election Commission is not satisfactory. Khulna and Gazipur city corporation election have emerged as 'controlled election' of so-called 'satisfactory election' by Election Commission. One thing is very clear, under this Election Commission- free, fair, and credible election is a day dream- if not wild dream. But at this moment, I personally don't expect a rational responsibilities from present EC and democratic values from ruling party. It will take more time to bring political reform amongst the democratic parties. More disastrous situation, internal and external pressure will make our politicians more responsible to their duties and dedication. With this very short span of democracy, we should not be very optimistic about democratic culture and values from the parties. When the political parties are not practicing democracy then how the government formed by those parties will become democratic and let alone the so-called independent constitutional institutions like Election Commission, Anti Corruption Commission, Judiciary etc.[Don't label me as apolitical] But we don't have magic bone to resolve this ethical crisis in politics at this moment.

Bangladesh Awami League is a secular political party. Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is a radical Hindu party. Moreover, India, for the first time since 1971,has lost credibility in the eyes of the people of Bangladesh. The impression is that New Delhi has failed to guide it's neighbour in the hours of crisis. This failure is not because of political motivation but because of lack-lustre diplomacy. In my personal opinion- ideologically, morally, ethically BJP can never be a political master of Awami League. But in reality, it happens so. And this is going to be a kick off for political disastrous situation. Bangladesh Awami League might extend its tenure more consecutive times but it will exterminate the present Awami League and emerge as a secular democratic political party in future.

Let us look into another political factor in Bangladesh. In the eyes of Indian policymakers, BNP is an anti-Indian party. But in recent days, BNP leaders are competing in seeking 'blessings' from radical Hindu India returning to power. In my opinion, ultimately, both the parties are going to be losers. It pretty odd witnessing both the mainstream political parties in the country [by defying the public sentiment] had already made their presence [as humble worshippers] in the temple of radical Hindutva. Such tendencies in the Bangladeshi politicians are unexpected, unacceptable and even indecent.

Sheikh Hasina actually has no more cards in her hands. She already has played all the cards- noble and evil - for the sake of remaining in power by pleasing her Indian master. The end result is - Hasina has been pushed into the point of no return. Sheikh Hasina must have already realized this fact. But, the only option she has too engage into the ultimate battle of survival by confronting with her political and ideological rivals. Difference between the two major political parties are widening everyday. This confrontational situation certainly are pushing the very fate of democracy into absolute uncertainty.

The author is a political and defense analyst in Bangladesh