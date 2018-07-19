The Clandestine Health Activities Of The US Government

“The best way to manufacture a new epidemic of a deadly disease is to vaccinate the people with contaminated vaccines.”

It is a fact that contagious diseases spread relatively slow unless everyone agrees to have the disease injected directly into his or her body by vaccination. That is the way to “grow” an epidemic rapidly!

And this is not only the conclusion of investigative journalist and writer Joel Savage and micro-surgeon Johan van Dongen but also from thousands of other scientists worldwide and among them Doctor Lorraine Day.

So, therefore, all of us are stating: “It’s apparently necessary for governments, the military and medical establishments and almost all amateur Western and African journalists, who don’t dare to publish the truth, about the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) is terrifying the public into accepting vaccinations!

But why would our or your government and the World Health Organization want to give us terrible diseases? Don’t they want the population to be healthy? Unfortunately, the answer is a very big “No.” A healthy population is not good for business, particularly it’s not good for the Pharmaceutical companies and their extremely dangerous and exorbitantly over-priced drug medications.

A healthy population, specifically in African and underdeveloped countries continue to multiply by having children. That’s abhorrent to the New World Order/One World/ One Government who wants to reduce the population of the world from it’s present 6+ billion, to 500 million – which requires that 5 1/2 billion people be exterminated in one way or another. And this World Government is helped by the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rothschild and……, Bill Gates!

Depopulation and culling the masses and Lorraine Day

In September of 2007, David Hodges interviewed Dr. Lorraine Day about the evils of the present medical system. She is the former Orthopedic Chief of Staff at San Francisco General Hospital and wife of retired Congressman Bill Dannemeyer. Doctor Day dropped a bombshell at the conclusion of the interview when she unabashedly stated that the global elite wants to murder 95% of the population.

Dr. Lorraine Day on her 77th birthday with her twin granddaughters who will soon be 3.

Hodges rejected her statement as a gross exaggeration

In April of 2009, Hodges interviewed medical researcher-author, Patrick Jordan, and Dr. Rebecca Carley at the beginning of the swine flu outbreak. Both guests made similar claims about an intentional depopulation program by the global elite.

Dr. Carley and Patrick Jordan pointed to the H1N1 flu vaccine claiming it would be the primary catalyst in depopulating the world and that the cure would be far worse than the disease.

Patrick Jordan’s research uncovers a three-vaccine system that the elite have developed. The first inoculation turns off white blood cells (the immune system); the second inject viruses, and the third switches the immune system on again.

In the middle period, viruses are expanding around the body, but the person doesn’t feel sick, because the immune system is not fighting them. When the immune system kicks in again, it unleashes such an assault on the virus cocktail that it kills the body.

This is known as a cytokine storm when the immune system is so overwhelmed that it sends too many antibodies at the same time to infected areas of the body and the body kills itself.

The World Health Organization and the ESWI of Ab Osterhaus have asked for live swine flu virus to be in the vaccine and it is quite possible that they will expand and increase the strength of the virus through the vaccine.

The WHO website says: ‘In view of the anticipated limited vaccine availability at global level and the potential need to protect against “drifted” strains of a virus, SAGE recommended that promoting production and use of vaccines such as those that are formulated with oil-in-water adjuvants and live attenuated influenza vaccines was important.

The WHO advisory board and Ab Osterhaus on vaccination policy include executives from Baxter and Novartis. Baxter International said it will be shipping swine flu vaccine worldwide by the end of July and the potential profits are fantastic, but it’s not primarily about money. It’s about a long-planned mass-culling of the human population and the microchipping of every man, woman, and child.

In 1997, a CIA scientist told David Icke that microchips developed in the secret government-military research projects were then small enough to be injected by hypodermic needles in vaccination programs.

With nanotechnology, no one would know. Computer technology communicating with the chips has the potential to manipulate people mentally, emotionally and physically. This could be done en masse or individually through the chip’s unique transmitter-receiver signal.

Rothschild/Rockefeller’s front-man Barack Obama and his Orwellian demonstration program to improve immunization coverage

The bill says:

“Under this program, CDC will provide grants to states to improve immunization coverage of children, adolescents, and adults through the use of evidence-based interventions.

States may use funds to implement interventions that are recommended by the Community Preventive Services Task Force, such as reminders or recalls for patients or providers, or home visits.”

Interventions and Home visits? This is one step away from immunizing your children by force or having you arrested for refusing to comply, warns Icke.

World Health Organisation ‘recommendations’ are binding on its nearly 200 member countries when a pandemic emergency is declared under the International Health Regulations Act of 2005 and WHO pandemic plan of April this year. Margaret Chan, the WHO Director-General, has already declared a swine flu pandemic when there wasn’t one.

So these emergency powers would be activated. Chan (a lackey of the Rothschild-Rockefeller cabal) is going to be recommending compulsory vaccination. She’s done it already.

The Rockefeller-dominated Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, has said that children who have never had the flu ’shot’ may need to be vaccinated four times in the Autumn – twice for seasonal flu and twice for swine flu.

Other children will get three shots – note the three, given Patrick Jordan’s information. Rothschild-Rockefeller’s front-man, Barack Obama, has demanded that his ‘health reform’ bill is passed into law by August, just ahead of mass vaccination. The bill authorizes the respective authorities to act freely.