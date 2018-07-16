Bantama Traders Cry Over Imminent Collapse Of Their Businesses

File Photo

Traders at Bantama market area in Kumasi are crying of imminent collapse of their businesses after they are forcefully moved to Race Course by the city authorities, complaining of no space and shops to keep their wares, leaving them to the mercy of thieves.

Petty traders who do not operate by the roadside are worried that notices sent earlier to them by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) did not mention them as part of the group who were given a deadline to vacate Bantama to Race Course in the relocation exercise.

Speaking in an interview with Otec News on Monday, July 16, 2018, at the market during the eviction, the traders said if they had been served with letters for their relocation, they would have gone to the Race Course to secure spaces and shops to start their businesses.

“If we go to the Race Course now, where are we going to display our wares? This place is already full, and it means we have to carry our wares on our heads and sell, which is impossible. All that it means is they want to collapse our businesses, which we will not allow,” an angry trader said.

A trader who was manhandled by the police during the exercise told Otec News that “instead of talking to us in a peaceful manner, they resorted to beating with sticks, are we animals? We will never go there until they provide a secured place for us at the Race Course”.

“We are sincerely pleading with the city authorities to give us some time, find place for us at the Race Course to sell our wares. We all want the betterment of the city but right must be done in the mutual benefits of all,” another trader also pleaded.

Meanwhile, traders doing businesses in shops have also expressed worry that attempt to move all petty trader from Bantama will possibly kill their trade, as the petty traders have been the people patronizing their goods.