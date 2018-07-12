FDA Blacklists DANA RICE

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it has not registered any product with the name DANA RICE, which is purported to have been imported from Pakistan.

Preliminary investigations and Market Surveillance so far conducted by the FDA indicated that the product; with a claim that the rice is infested with a virus is not on the Ghanaian market.

A press statement signed and issued to the Ghana News Agency by Mrs Delese Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, stated that the FDA had intensified its Surveillance activities across the country, including markets, ports and borders to ensure the product did not find its way into the Ghanaian market.

She entreated the public to verify from the Authority, any information relating to the FDA's mandate before circulating or forwarding such information on social media.

She said persons with any additional relevant information on the DANA RICE or any other FDA related issue should contact them through any of the following contacts; 0299802932, 0299802933 and on Short Code: 4015, free on all networks except GLO.