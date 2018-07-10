NPP Thanks Supporters

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed profound appreciation to the party's rank and file for the successful organization of its just-ended 2018 National Annual Delegates' Conference.

On Saturday, July 7, the party held its conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region to elect new national executives. At the end of the conference, Freddie Blay and John Boadu were elected as National Chairman and General Secretary respectively.

Also elected on the occasion were Rita Asobayire as 1st Vice; F.F Antoh as 2nd Vice; Michael Omari-Wadie as 3rd Vice; Sammi Awuku as National Organizer; Henry Nana Boakye as National Youth Organizer; Kate Gyamfua as National Women Organizer and Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futah as National Nasara Co-ordinator.

A statement issued by Mr. Boadu indicated that the conference would go in history as the most peaceful and productive.

It noted that “ the NPP has undoubtedly, once again given reasons to justify why the party is being held in high esteem as the citadel of democracy making her the envy of all political parties particularly in Ghana and across the continent of Africa.”

It continued: “The party is thankful to the Almighty for a successful conference and also applauds the delegates, the national elections committee, the various contestants and their teeming supporters as well as ordinary party sympathizers who played diverse roles to ensure that the conference came off successfully.

“The party is also grateful particularly to His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo as well as His Excellency Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Chief of Staff, Ministers of State, MPs, MMDCEs, CEOs, government appointees, chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, the electoral commission, sister political parties, the media, the security agencies and indeed all stakeholders who assisted in diverse ways towards the attainment of this historic feat. Clearly, the NPP, rather than individuals, is the ultimate winner.”

BY Melvin Tarlue