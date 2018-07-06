A Letter To Shatta Wale....

Charles Nii Armah popularly known in showbiz as Shatta Wale. Shatta wale as you are preferably called, greetings to you. I am not a fan of music and most specifically the stuffs that you normally do. It’s an undeniable fact that you are one of the most talented musicians in Ghana as well as the world if I may say.

From my little analysis, I realized you have a lot of fans and people who look up to you as their role model and many others enjoy your music, and with no doubt you are a celebrity and an asset to the society, because your way of doing things is greatly influencing a lot of people that look up to being like you in the near future. As I earlier on said I am not a fan of music neither am I your fan, but I think is high time that someone alerts you about your lifestyles and the possible dangers you might find yourself in if you don’t stop them as soon as possible.

Mr. Shatta Wale, there are a lot of times that many people including me don’t always appreciate some of the things you have been doing. Even some of these people are your fans. Yes of course you may say, you don’t always do your things for me or others to appreciate as you always say and that might be true on your wisdom side of the story. Mr. Wale, let me tell you something about this life, anything you do, no matter how bad it is but you will always get people to back you up.

And anytime such a thing happens, you will come up to social media and start to insult people, saying that is your life and you are making money through that. Wale, life is not all about making money, let me ask you this question, What does it benefit a man to have all that is in the world and have no little sense of moral in him? Any way you can keep the answer.

I just want you to know that, you are not the first musician and you are not definitely going to be last, other musicians have passed on before you and so shall you also pass on before others, and you can check to see how some famous musicians or celebrity who used to live their life without any little sense of morality in them have ended up. Better still you can think you may be an exception and that is just something.

Shatta Wale, I think with the staunch backing from some of your so called fans, who always say they support you in whatever you do, it is easy to see all the criticisms by others as nonsense and the critics as haters and enemies of your progress. You may say they are envious of your success. But should you suffer the fate of nature, don’t ever say people never advised you about the truth.

The truth as of now, very loud and clear, but you are too befuddled with unwholesome fame from your fans to hear it. And what is then the truth you? Mr. Wale, you should again know that, you always get your fans behind you in all these immoral acts, but on the contrary should you regret these acts, you will never find a single soul consoling you. Shatta Wale I think most at times i see your actions as being outside the standards of right behavior in this our society and hence you must respect morality or our cultural settings of the country.

The truth is that if you don’t stop such acts now, but nature will do it for you within an old age. No amount of drugs or injections will stop you from falling like a flower that lacks sunshine as you grow...

Suntaa Abudu Ibrahim....

Social Commentator......