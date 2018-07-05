Ideal by all standards

A MELODY, A PIGSNEY,A PARAGON PENDING REALIZATION

My hand in yours as we lay in bed.

Your head enjoying the comfort of resting on my chest.

A lady born with the heart of thousand mothers.

Both imagining as we boost to sleep.

Proud of my choices,

Content with our choices

Fulfilled in the bosom of concrete love.

A love that satisfies humanity.

She designs the best structure of our love.

We enjoy the commensal of love at the table.

She re-designs a formerly precarious love,

Thus making it firm in principle.

She outdoors an unprecedented love.

She's a pigsney, a type yet to be realised.

She grows by lifting her man.

She displays a conduct of effulgence.

I know my all is finally right.

My hand in hers just enjoying her spirit and soft delicate skin.My hands in hers just lying in bed,

As I whisper Thank you Dear God for this blessing.

She's more than awesome.

Her personality blossoms.

She eschews unfairness and non-balanced occurances.

She reflects on her womanhood.

An example worth emulating.

A consistent love she displays.

She chooses her love over all externals.

She defines what her standards stand for.

A staunch defender of values.

A staunch defender of her interests.

She possesses a soul not confined.

She stays as an ideal character, devoid of regrets.

A great choice made by the man.

A choice, forever which will ring bells.

She lifts him from the barest minimum.

She deserves the highest treatment of positive feeling. Her love, humanity, care, love, empowerment shall ring never-ending bells.

She's a damsel.

A pigsney.

A pulchritudinousness entity by all standards.

A "melodious" melody.

A quintessential example of what womanhood represents.

Indeed, a paragon pending realisation.

Submitted in dedication of the unflinching and unwavering love displayed by my able and pulchritudinous partner, Rebecca Atabem, preferably called Melody.

Julius Donkor

Concerned Social Commentator

