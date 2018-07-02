NPP-Finland Mourns With Ghanaians, Home And Abroad

NPP Finland has learnt with great shock the sudden death of the former Vice President of Ghana, H. E. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur on Friday, 29th June 2018.

We recall his dedicated services to Ghana as a statesman, a respected economist, scholar, and a pillar in the National Democratic Congress, our political opponents.

Our condolences to the NDC, former President, John Mahama, and all Ghanaians home and abroad.

May the departed former Vice President's soul rest in perfect peace.

NPP FINLAND

Helsinki