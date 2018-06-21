John Kumah: 19 Factories Completed So Far Under 1D1F

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), says the 19 factories have so far been completed nationwide under Nana Akufo-Addo government’s One-district One-factory initiative.

Mr. Kumah said he was present at the commissioning of the 19th factory at Asutsuare in the Shai Osuduku District of the Greater Accra region.

“We have 19 completed and commissioned factories under the 1D1F. I John Kumah was present during the commissioning of the 19th factory at Asutuare and I have photos and videos to show you,” he said on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily show on Thursday.

He was however unable to list all the factories.

Criticisms of One district one factory

The NPP prior to winning power in December 2016 promised to build at least one factory in every district in the country.

But 18 months after winning power, the governing NPP has been accused of failing to deliver on the promise although it has a mandate of four years to finish.

Trade Minister briefs Parliament

The Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, was hurled before Parliament on Wednesday to brief the House on the projects, but he was unable to give statistics.

Alan Kyerematen

He however told Parliament that 329 proposals for the construction of factories under the 1 district, 1 factory programme have been successfully screened by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Answering questions from the Minority in Parliament on how many factories had been established so far, Mr. Kyerematen also said his Ministry had received over 700 proposals, adding that significant progress had been made on the creation of factories.

“Over 700 proposals have been received by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, out of this figure 329 of these projects have been screened and recommended to financial institutions for support for the implementation of these projects,” Mr. Kyeremanten said.

He said the screened projects have subsequently been forwarded to the appropriate financial institutions for funding.

