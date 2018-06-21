modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
31 minutes ago | Education

NSMQ 2018: Sandema Beats Anlo

MyJoyOnline
NSMQ 2018: Sandema Beats Anlo

Sandema High and Technical School have ousted St Johns Grammar School and favourites Anlo SHS with a heavy blow after five rounds of Wednesday’s second 1/8 contest.

The debutants took control of the game in Round Two and maintained their momentum until the end of the game; sending chants of joy and jubilation from the contestants through to their teachers and colleague students.

620201863613 dgjgjjgxuaao4j3

St Johns Grammar began well but could not hold onto their Round One lead, trailing the victors closely until the game ended.

620201863613 dgiwfqcx0aa qkc

Even prayers from their teachers couldn't turn around their fortunes as Sandema was just too good to make God change His mind.

620201863614 dgi4827wkaeud7d

If anyone came into the game as favourites, that was Anlo SHS having come in as a seeded school. They, however, couldn't prove themselves after struggling to find ground during the entire contest.

620201863614 dgiwfqhwkaalins

They failed woefully in their quest to join Aburi Girls, Presec, Legon, Ghana National and four other seeded schools who have sailed into the quarterfinals.

Sandema’s victory makes them the second school; after St Louis SHS, to boot out a seeded school this year.

620201863614 dgjgjbpxkaaghks

Their 40 points is 9 points better than what they achieved at the prelims which saw them win that contest as well.

Any school facing them in the quarterfinals must come well prepared after their brilliant display Wednesday afternoon.

620201863614 dgjgjgax0aakvn2

body-container-line