NSMQ 2018: Sandema Beats Anlo

Sandema High and Technical School have ousted St Johns Grammar School and favourites Anlo SHS with a heavy blow after five rounds of Wednesday’s second 1/8 contest.

The debutants took control of the game in Round Two and maintained their momentum until the end of the game; sending chants of joy and jubilation from the contestants through to their teachers and colleague students.

St Johns Grammar began well but could not hold onto their Round One lead, trailing the victors closely until the game ended.

Even prayers from their teachers couldn't turn around their fortunes as Sandema was just too good to make God change His mind.

If anyone came into the game as favourites, that was Anlo SHS having come in as a seeded school. They, however, couldn't prove themselves after struggling to find ground during the entire contest.

They failed woefully in their quest to join Aburi Girls, Presec, Legon, Ghana National and four other seeded schools who have sailed into the quarterfinals.

Sandema’s victory makes them the second school; after St Louis SHS, to boot out a seeded school this year.

Their 40 points is 9 points better than what they achieved at the prelims which saw them win that contest as well.

Any school facing them in the quarterfinals must come well prepared after their brilliant display Wednesday afternoon.