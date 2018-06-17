Endorsement Purchases Rock NPP Elections?

Information stumbled upon indicates that there is a sharp division among some regional executives of the New Patriotic Party as to whether some 'gifts' coming from some aspirants to seek favors should be received or not.

The supposed 'gifts' according to our grapevine source is as a result of fear and panic that has gripped some of the candidates seeking to be elected to some positions in the upcoming National Delegates Conference.

One of the positions where according to our source is making some regional executives see huge amounts of bundled monies is the National Organiser position. Our source reveal that there is going to be several well arranged press conferences by some 'greedy' regional executives to openly endorse one of the candidates even though it is against the party's laws.

Not only the regional executives, but regional communicators of the party have also allegedly received their share of the huge amounts and asked to always campaign for a particular candidate each time they find themselves on any media platform.

The source who pleaded anonymity for fear of attacks noted that it started from the Brong Ahafo region, followed by the Western region.

“I can state categorically that he sent GH50,000 to BA for the regional executives to endorse him but most of them refused and I don't know why they refused, maybe some of them wanted to do things individually.

…But as for the Western region, he has sorted almost all the regional communicators out with a huge amount so that they will all endorse him, bro, I can say that the man has panicked paah”. The source stated.

The candidates for the National Organiser position are Sammy Awuku, Tweneboah Kodua Emmanuel and Sadique Nabicheinga.

According to him, the endorsement purchases are as a result of the serious inroads being made by one of the candidates, Emmanuel Tweneboah Kodua popularly known as Dr. TK.

Though based in the Ashanti regional capital, Dr. TK has been seen to be running very convincing campaign due to his strong touch with the grass root base of the party.

Having lived in the Brong Ahafo for some years and worked for the NPP in the region dedicatedly, he has strong admiration from not only the TESCON base but even some constituency executives and government appointees who are said to be working 'under grass' for him to win the National Organiser position.

“Even though he doesn't have a lot of resources as others, he seem to have some strong loyalty from the people and we don't know whether they will translate that into voting, but it is scaring one of his opponents”. The source stated.

When contacted, Dr. TK brushed aside any fears that the huge amounts could sway votes in favor of his contender saying 'the best endorsement comes from God, and then the delegates tell us who God has endorsed for that moment so I don't care how much anybody gives to buy somebody'.

He confirmed the information from our source saying he had received several calls from some loved ones in three regions telling him how huge sums of monies are being sent to them to openly endorse one of his contenders.

“But the delegates are not fools you know, they will now know that whatever I have been saying is true, that some people have become filthy rich within this short time and could have helped the grass root members but have ignored them. He is now bringing the money, they should collect it, it belongs to all of us. And they will vote against him too”. He said in an interview.