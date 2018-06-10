CCNET Holds Graduation Ceremony

The Cape Coast North Entrepreneurial Training (CCNET) yesterday held its first graduation ceremony for beneficiaries of the programme at the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU). In all 210 participants graduated with skills in Satellite Installation, Bead Making, Decoration, Makeup, Pastries, Hairdressing, and Computer Hardware.

CCNET is an initiative of Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency and Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with collaborative support of the Cape Coast Technical University.

The total cost of the training and set up kits and equipment for beneficiaries were financed by the Cape Coast North MP.

In her address, Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi thanked the Management of the Technical University for the collaboration. She commended the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Lawrence Atepor for his immense role in establishing the centre at the Technical University.

The MP was also grateful to Coordinators of CCNET, Mr. Richmond Yeboah and Emmanuel Ebo Sarbah and all Instructors for the success of the programme.

The Cape Coast North MP underscored the importance of technical and vocational education. "I put together this programme together with the Cape Coast Technical University to give skills to our brothers and sisters who do not have formal education and skills and are also unemployable to acquire skills and earn a living. So far I am impressed with the seriousness of participants and it urges me to do more", she stated. From July this year, CCNET will go under OIC International and some of you would become Master Craftsmen in your communities.

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan on his part commended Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi for the initiative and reminded graduands that the programme is one of the many good programmes of the government of the New Patriotic Party. He indicated that the Nana Addo led government has started the Free Senior High School Programme, expanded the School Feeding and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Programmes even though it inherited a "bone" economy. "The NPP is the party for the poor, we think about the poor and what we have witnessed today is enough evidence", Hon. Duncan added.

On her part, the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia was full of praises for Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi for the initiative and urged others to emulate. "I am excited to join my sister Barbara today and am proud to be part of this all-important ceremony, she stated. She advised graduands to take good care of set up kits and equipment given to them to start their own businesses by the Cape Coast North Legislature.

Each of the 210 graduands were given start-up kits and equipment ranging from hairdryers, make up kits, decoration accessories, assorted beads, baking ovens, and Signal Trackers for Satellite Installation to go and start their own business.

The Cape Coast Technical University through the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation (CEDI) will continue to provide advice to graduands even as they start their own businesses.

Present at the event were Prof. Samuel Yeboah Mensah, who was also the Chairman for the Occasion, Dr. Ernest Yankson, a member of the Interim Management of the Technical University, Mr. M. M. Bentil, Registrar of CCTU, Nana Amba Eyiaba, Queen Mother of Efutu, Representatives from Tullow Ghana and OIC International.

Others include Mr. Attafuah, who represented the Registrar of the University of Cape Coast, Mr. Kojo Ampah, CEO of Adepa Africa Investments, Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi, First Vice Chairman, NPP-Central Region, Mr. Kojo Arhin, Chairman, NPP-Cape Coast North Constituency, Regional and Constituency executives and a host of other dignitaries.

Img-20180610-wa0029

Img-20180610-wa0037