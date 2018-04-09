KUDOS Kweku Baako; Kudos Kwame Baafo, The 'Aboronye DC'!!!

Kweku Baako's ability to almost always provide the most potent answers to the Political Propaganda Machinery of the NDC, questions the veracity of these pompous so called experts, professionals and consultants in the NPP. So they cannot apply their exalted skills to communication? It is shameful and very disgraceful that so called 'unlettered' men like Kweku Baaku & Aboronye DC make the most sense for the NPP.

Their keys are: Listening to their opponents; Researching the subject under discussion & Providing Commonsensical solutions. Most of these Huhudious Book-long people will not listen to what their opponents have to say; they will not study out the subject under discussion; they just enter the studious and speak NONSENSE, thinking their USELESS & Puerile viewpoints will be accepted by the people just because of some 'fraudulent' degrees & tiles they have to their names. Most of them are 'Book-worms' whose education terminated after acquiring certificates. They have very little to offer in the Market-Place apart from their worthless paper certificates. This is the irony of the Papered Intelligentsia of Africa, Ghana & the NPP. They should rise up to prove me wrong with their deeds! Kudos to Kweku Baako, Kwame Baafo Aboronye and several down-to-earth real nation builders & patriots!

Well men like Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and a few others excel whenever they choose to speak. But their influence is almost non-existent, making some wonder whether they live abroad and come into Ghana occasionally. They are especially needed and much often when elements within Joy FM- his former employers, have become voices for constantly spewing Verbal Garbage into the system. Mustapha Hamid speaks well. But he seems to be poorly managing Government Information. He seems not to have a clue to the NDC Thrash- being scattered all over by 'Atongo-Spirited- I don't Care About the Facts Destructive Opposition Politicians'.

Fortunately there are also Sharp-Shooters like Afenyo Markin of Effutu, Dr Okoe Boye of Nungua, Lawyer Mercer of Sekondi, Kweku Kwarteng of Obuasi, Neenyi Andah of Awutu, and some others who will drive the likes of KWESI PRATT, Okudjeto Ablakwa, Haruna Iddrisu; into Hell & Bury them there for good. Kwasi Pratt has been hawking Worthless Propaganda since his childhood. He may be one of the few in the World peddling his form of Worthless & Antiquated Socialism. Society has passed him by. But for Politics, this man is a complete loner. He is a bundle of contradictions. Aboronye can tear him apart any day. All one needs is to confront him with his contradictions. Afenyo Markin can 'drive' him away from the Peace FM Program just by exposing the pausity of his thinking. Why do you call such a Nation Wrecker 'Uncle'. Do Uncles destroy their families? The rest of the opponents can be easily dealt with. They are insincere in almost everything they say. They are covered in complete darkness. Your 'light' must expose and chase them away. You overcome a Liar with Truth- period!

I do not know whether it is these people themselves who refuse invitations to the radio stations or the Party's Communication Gurus do not recognize their exceptional abilities! It is not enough to do good works; you must forcefully communicate what you do for the ordinary man to appreciate & to rebuff vain propaganda. If the NPP is to lose any Election; Poor Communication would be a big causative factor. We are watching; we are waiting!

Baako & Aboronye have led the way- we can't but follow them!!!

Adomba, Graceland!