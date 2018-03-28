modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Politics

Okudzeto Ablakwa Tells US; Pull Out Of US-Ghana Military Deal

MyJoyOnline
Scores of people have hit the street to demonstrate against the government for US accepting a military cooperation deal from the US government.

The demonstration, organized by a coalition of opposition parties known as the Ghana First Patriotic Front, is in opposition to the ratified military cooperation agreement with the US.

The agreement is expected to see US military personnel access certain facilities in Ghana at no charge to their government apart from engaging in some mutual training programmes.

A lot of civil society groups and opposition politicians have however condemned the deal.

The demonstration has been officially supported by the major opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), including former President John Mahama.

Read: John Mahama throws weight behind Ghana First demo

Speaking to Joy News at the Obra spot where the demo began, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the demonstration is to draw the attention of both the governments of Ghana and the US that "we don’t want a permanent military base in our country…so they can advise themselves and pull out of Ghana."

"Ghana should not be one of the countries they are considering for this kind of agreement,” he said.

Okudzeto Ablakwa
He added that the demonstration is not the end of the fight.

“We will employ all channels within the law to put pressure on President Akufo-Addo to take Ghana out of this agreement.

"Akufo-Addo should put Ghana first."

