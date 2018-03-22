650 Acres Of Pineapple Cultivated For Ekumfi Juice Factory

The Ekumfi Pineapple Processing Factory, the first factory to be constructed under the government’s ‘One District One Factory’ project has cultivated 650 acres of pineapples.

That’s according to the lead project manager of the factory, Daniel Adjei Kwarteng.

The Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory when completed is expected to process pineapples for the local and international market.

The managers and contractors working on the project tell Joy News’ Richard that the cultivation of more acres for the pineapple is ongoing.

Related: One District One Factory: Ekumfi pineapple factory to employ over 5000 people

They say over 3000 acres of pineapples to have been earmarked for cultivation to ensure a continuous supply of the fruits all year round.

Even though Joy News did not see any physical structures mushrooming on the project site, a contractor, Anthony Tweneboah Koduah, says all ground works needed for the physical structure to take off have been completed and the actual building of the ‘physical structure’ of the factory is scheduled to start next week.

“I am done with my part. Mine was to put the place in shape for takeoff of the factory itself. I used approximately 32 days to put the place in shape,” he added.

General Manager of the company, Daniel Adjei Kwarteng, tells Joy News that all is set for the physical structure to be put on the land.

“The pre-fabricated steel has already been ordered. We will use a period of six months to put up the physical structure while we use two months for the installation of the equipment. So in about 8 months, the place would be set,” he explained.

The Project Manager gives the month of December as the month for the total completion of the factory.

“In December we should be gathering here to witness the processing plant working and producing the juices we’re waiting for. Mass production at the factory is expected to commence at this time,” he added.

On raw materials that would feed the factory, the manager intimated, the factory had received support from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to grow five million pineapples while other key supports are coming from the Exim Bank and the office of the ‘One District One Factory’.

“From January up till now, we have grown 1.5 million pineapples. This covers about 650 acres of land here at Gomoa Oguaakrom and Gomoa Assin. This is different from the various out-grower schemes we have commissioned. They are also growing almost the same quantity we are cultivating.

“We are giving them the technical know-how to enable them to support the factory. Sustainability is at the core of our business and we will live up to that,” he explains.

The gestation period of pineapple is 12 months and by the time the physical factory is ready, the raw material base would also be ready, Daniel Adjei Kwarteng assured.

“We want to ensure a complete production cycle of the supply of pineapples,” he averred.