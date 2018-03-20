Difference Between Newspaper and  Viewspaper

Days are gone when we had to wait for the printed copy of our favourite newspaper. With the advancement of technology, online edition of newspapers,news- portals or even websites are providing us the news or opinion editorial that we feel interested to news - just within few blinks of eyes. Twenty years back, majority of the people had to surf on the internet either through a personal computer or laptop. But now , smart phones are the main tools for almost everyone both for internet surfing or roaming onto various news sites in the world . Even Tablet PCs are being mostly losing the necessity. In a country like Bangladesh, currently there are over 80million internet users and almost 83 percent are connected to the internet through their smart phones.

For advertisers, most definitely online edition of the newspapers or the news-portals must be much attarctive and affective than just those printed editions. For example, even in Bangladesh, to place a tiny advertisement on the front page of a leading daily, the advertisers need to pay minimum US$500 per insertion. But this ad would reach only those fixed number of readers- from 30 thousand to 500 thousand. If the same advertisement appears in any of the online editions, first of all it would stay there at least for one week and may attract the attention of millions. I am quite certain, advertisers gradually will switch to the online papers or e-papers.

Although we can find lots of newspapers in most of the countries, do we ever think if those truly are newspapers or viewspapers? News never would contain flesh -and the reader never senses any bias in it . But, if the news is either twisted or re-written to suit the liking of the editor , that no more remains a news.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analyst and worked in the United Nations.