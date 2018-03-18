Gomoa East District Assembly Inaugurated

Mr. Kweku Ofori Asiamah Minister of Transport has called on people living in Gomoa East District to assist the Assembly towards a successful execution of its functions to ensure the overall development of the area.

Mr Asiamah made the call on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo during the inauguration of Gomoa East District at Gomoa Potsin the District Capital.

He said Assemblies were considered to be essential for ensuring balanced and equitable development at the local level, with their main goals of pursuing programmes that would create opportunities for all persons living in the district and safeguarding the natural environment.

He said the Assemblies had the responsibility of deepening political and administrative decentralisation and urged them to move swiftly in that direction to bring good governance to their doorsteps.

He also urged all stakeholders to be focused and committed by pursuing good development agenda to supplement government's efforts at accelerating development.

'We should endeavour to make the decentralisation agenda work, by minimising agitations on siting of the district capitals, election of presiding members, appointment of government nominees, chief executives and provision of critical facilities in the parts of the communities'.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI President Central Regional House of Chiefs, and also the Omanhen of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II Omanhen of Akayempim Traditional Council in their addresses thanked government for creating a new district for them and appealed to the people in district to bury their differences and support the assembly to discharge its core mandate.

Mr. Isaac Apeatu, Agona Swedru Court Magistrate later administered the oath of office to the Assembly members of the district.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited donated Ten Tricycles and thirty Waste bins to the Assembly as their contributions to help address sanitation in the area.