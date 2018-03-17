Akufo-Addo Urges Assemblies To Do More And Bring Investors

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called for the newly created municipal and district assemblies to show more creativity to woo investors.

They should focus on finding innovative ways to efficiently manage the natural and human resource potentials in their areas to bring development.

President Akufo-Addo said this in a speech read for him at the inauguration of four of the recently created municipalities - Old Tafo, Suame, Kwadaso and Asokwa.

Separate ceremonies were held to inaugurate these municipal assemblies.

He noted that every community across the nation was endowed with its own natural resources, which could be harnessed to create jobs and lift people out of poverty.

This was the way to go to tackle the high unemployment and improve the quality of life of the people.

The new assemblies are meant to help decentralize governance for balanced development.

In all, 13 new districts have been created in the Ashanti Region. Four existing ones have also been elevated to municipal status.

President Akufo-Addo underlined the need for inclusiveness - increased participation of the people in democratic governance.

This, he said, should not be glossed over or discounted by anybody because it was through active participation of everybody in the local governance system that the overall interest of the population would be promoted.

The President said the new districts had been established to ensure effective administration and planning at the local level - bring governance to the doorstep of the people.