India Takes U-Turn On It's Tibet Policy: Dalai Lama Extradition On Table

After giving total support and findings to anti-China Tibetan separatists for decades, India now has decided to shift from this hostile policy and has already distanced itself from the Tibetan separatists, who were illegally demanding a separate state of their own. Top policymakers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also actively considering handing-over Dalai Lama to China.

This sudden decision came at a time when Indian authorities had secretly joined hands with the Myanmar junta-controlled government, which currently are continuing atrocities to the Rohingya Muslims. Till date, over one million Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh escaping the ongoing holocaust in Myanmar. According to newspaper reports, India also is planning to begin a drastic drive from this June in pushing over four million Bangla-speaking Muslims and Rohingyas by branding them as illegal intruders from neighboring Bangladesh.

India's sudden shift from its pro-Tibetan separatist policy was taken to keep China silent when Delhi begins driving-away the Bangla speaking Muslims and Rohingyas from India.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analyst and had served in United Nations Peacekeeping Force.