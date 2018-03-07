India Turning Into A Nation Of And For Hindus!

Radical Hinduism is on rise in India under the direct guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to an article released by Reuters, during the first week of January 2017,a group of Indian Hindu scholars gathered in a white bungalow on a leafy boulevard in central New Delhi to discuss ways of rewriting the history of the nation. The 14-person committee members who met were quietly appointed by the PM.

Minutes of the meeting reviewed by the news agency, set out its aims to use evidence such as archeological finds and DNA to prove that today's Hindus are directly descended from the land's first inhabitants many thousands of years ago,and make the case that ancient Hindu scriptures are fact not myth.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Rashtriya Shayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also want to prove that Hindus were forcefully converted into Islam, Christianity, Judaism,Buddhism, Sikhism etc. Their agenda is to get those converted Hindus returned to their ancestral religion- Hinduism. Those who would refuse to this option would lose their rights of living in Hindu State of India.

Scholars also recommend changing that color of the National flag of India as they believe, true color of Indian history is saffron.

RSS leaders say, ancestors of all the people of Indian origin, including Muslims, Christians, Jews,Sikhs etc were Hindu and that they must accept their common ancestry as part of Bharat Mata, or Mother India.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a member of the RSS since childhood and has been a dedicated follower of the organization.

BJP and RSS are committed in implementing their plans of establishing India as a nation only of and for Hindus by 2024.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analysts and had served in United Nations Peacekeeping Force.