It would be wrong using the terminology 'ethnic cleansing' while referring to ongoing atrocities of the Myanmar army, security agencies and police on the helpless Rohingya Muslims.It indeed another Holocaust after Adolph Hitler's barbaric Holocaust in Germany, where Nazi forces murdered six million Jews and raped hundred and thousands of Jewish girls and women. Every sensible individual would condemn Hitler's Holocaust and express solidarity with Jewish people and the victim families.

Similarly, Holocaust in Myanmar should be condemned by every individual in the world. We know, how mercilessly the Burmese army and some anti- Muslim group are continuing brutal murder of Muslim in that country. Rohingya girls and women were being raped and such notoriety hasn't yet stopped. Thousands of Rohingyas were killed while their homes were first burnt and later bulldozed by the criminal Burmese army and their cohorts.

This Holocaust had forced over one million Rohingya Muslim in fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh and the number of Rohingya refugees is increasing everyday.

For a country like Bangladesh, feeding one million plus Rohingyas and providing shelter and other basic needs is no easy task.

Although the international communities are providing donations and aids to Rohingya refugees, United Nations indicates-there is fast decline in interest in providing such assistances in the coming months. From March 2018,Bangladesh will have to bear the cost of food and other necessities to the Rohingya refugees almost without any international help. That's truly a burden!

While Bangladesh is making all possible efforts in resolving the crisis and repatriate the Rohingyas to their homeland, there is little hope that Myanmar would ultimately accept their citizen in the nearest future. Meanwhile, the headache has doubled for Bangladesh as India too is all set to expel over four million Muslims from its north-eastern states and push them inside Bangladesh territory latest by August this year. In that case, Bangladesh will witness world's worst-ever refugee crisis.

In my opinion, repression on Muslims in Myanmar has given birth to Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA),, which may not remain silent for long. Similarly, ARSA-type groups emerge in India once the policymakers in Delhi finally implement its plan of expelling over four millions Bangla-speaking Muslims and push them into Bangladesh.

M A Hossain is a political and defence analysts and had worked in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force