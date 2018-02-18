Lagon The NEXT Disruptive Innovation

Join the lagon revolution for the launch of the Iagon Pre-ICO on March 15th, 2018, and the Iagon Crowdsale, beginning on April 15th, 2018.

About Iagon

As Iagon strives to create the world’s most revolutionary cloud computing platform, it

successfully combines the use and implementation of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and

Tangle technologies.

At its core, Iagon is essentially an Artificial Intelligence platform, built using

integrated technology from various branches:

○ Machine Learning Algorithms

○ Blockchain and Tangle technologies

○ Data Mining

○ Big Data Processing

Iagon’s platform is unique in the sense that it allows individuals and businesses to leverage their

unused CPU/GPU power, with simplistic security, by combining these technologies together.

Crowdsale/ Pre-ICO / ICO Details

The Iagon Pre-ICO will begin on March 15th at 12 pm PST and lasts for 30 days. The Iagon

ICO begins on April 15th at 12 pm PST and lasts for 30 days. Purchases can be made in ETH

according to the following rates:

Pre-ICO: 200 000 000 Iagon tokens will be provided for 0.31 USD per token (11.5% discount)

ICO Day 1 - Day 4: Iagon tokens will be provided for 0.33 USD per token (6% discount)

ICO Day 5 - Day 30: Iagon tokens will be provided for 0.35 USD per token (no discount)

Iagons Pre-ICO/ICO has a finite number of tokens available, numbering 700,000,000, that will

be distributed according to the following:

Pre-ICO: 20% of tokens to be Distributed

ICO: 50% of tokens to be Distributed

Should the number of tokens reach the predefined cap prior to the closing date, the campaign

will be closed at that time, preventing the distribution of additional tokens.

Investors will be able to purchase and transfer their Iagon tokens instantaneously, while

continuing to provide failsafe security and asset protection around the globe with a Secure

Cloud Platform.

BTC, ETH, as well as other cryptocurrencies will be accepted during ICO campaign. In addition we

will also accept bank transfer and other debit/credit card options.

