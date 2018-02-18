Vote Out Selfish, Arrogant, Dictator, Disrespectful, Incompetent, Talkative Wontumi

First and foremost, my loved ones should forgive some of us for misleading you to support this ARROGANT, SELFISH, DICTATOR, INCOMPETENT, LIAR DISRESPECTFUL AND TALKATIVE BOY.

We need a chairman who’d place Ashanti’s interests well above partisan and selfish interests! We need Chairman Asare-Bediako. A selfless ,experienced and a diligent man with immense political capital and clout. A man who’d earnestly push for the completion of the Boankra Inland Port, portable roads and all the abandoned projects in the Region. Kumasi, the capital of Asante is almost an ECONOMIC BACKWATER. We need to act fast. Entertaining a political neophyte who neither read nor write or think beyond GALAMSEY and EXCAVATORS will only worsen our collective plight. All that he knows is ME, I ,AND MYSELF. SELFISH BOY. We risk being ( ASHANTI'S) sidelined by maintaining Wontumi.

Wontumi insulted elders in the party from the region. Again all the constituency chairman in the region are his 'small boys'. No respect for constituency chairman not to mention of other executives. A chairman who threatened to beat elders of the party in the region? He threatened to beat Ayisi Boateng sometime ago? A Chairman who slapped an MP, a honourable man?

He's a liar. He told us that he bought the current party office but found out that he's renting it. He told us that he bought 57 cars for the party prior to 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections but later came out to say he lied. He bought the cars for TAXI drivers to 'work and pay'

A chairman with no respect in the region. An immature chairman. A chairman who cannot protect his own. He hasn't being to the outskirts of Kumasi for 4 yrs.

Ashanti Region will never disappoint us again. We need a matured, competent and respected Chairman. Not a chairman who is untruthful and dishonest.

We don't need a laughing stock chairman nor a talkative chairman. A chairman who has brought disunity among his executives and the party in the region. A chairman who can't settle disputes among party members.

Vote for Chairman Asare Bediako for effective and efficient leadership.

NEVER AGAIN

ASHANTI DESERVES BETTER!!!

From: Danny Opoku Antwi

(NPP Member of Manhyia South Constituency)